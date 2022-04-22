Ask the Expert
An outstanding weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunshine was in full supply with warm upper 70s to mid 80s Friday afternoon. These same conditions extend through the weekend into early week. With plenty of sunshine expect warmer highs upper 80s low 90s and clear, pleasantly cool nights with lows in the mid-upper 50s.

Enjoy the very warm dry air which keeps rain away through Monday. A weakening cold front slides east with clouds and isolated showers Tuesday. With limited moisture rain fall amounts will be light. Severe weather is not expected.

Behind the front drier and slightly cooler air filters into SGA Wednesday. Temperatures return to average with lows in the low-mid 50s and highs low-mid 80s. Sunny and warming into the low 90s Friday into the weekend.

