How to stay safe during snake season in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the weather getting nicer and more people outside, chances of encountering snakes are going up.

“If it’s pleasant for you to be outside, then it’s probably good weather for snakes to be out in the daytime,” said Daniel Sollenberger with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

“Most of the snakes you encounter are going to be harmless,” said Sollenberger, the state herpetologist.

“While at least one of the state’s six species of venomous snakes could be found in each county in the state, seldom are they the most common species encountered,” Sollenberger said.

DID YOU KNOW? Georgia has 46 species of snakes, but only six of them are venomous: copperhead, pigmy rattlesnake, timber rattlesnake, cottonmouth, eastern diamondback rattlesnake and eastern coral snake.

Non-venomous snakes such as scarlet kingsnake, eastern hognose and watersnake species are frequently confused with their venomous counterparts – coral snakes, rattlesnakes and water moccasins, respectively.

Although pit vipers, which include all venomous species native to Georgia except for coral snakes, are often identified by their broad, triangular-shaped heads, many non-venomous snakes flatten their heads when threatened, which can make their heads appear triangular-shaped. Also, some non-venomous species have color patterns similar to venomous snakes.

Give snakes the space they need and you’ll save yourself the risk, experts say.

“You really have to pick up most snakes to get bitten,” said Sollenberger. “It’s very difficult to get accidentally bitten by a snake, so for the most part if you just leave them be and let them go about their business, you’ll be fine.”

The bottom line: While it’s likely not venomous, use caution around any unidentified snake

Snakes can be beneficial, preying on rodents and other creatures some Georgians also may not want near their homes. Brown and red-bellied snakes, for example, feed on snails and slugs, the bane of gardeners. Crowned snake species primarily eat centipedes.

To reduce the potential for snakes near your home, remove brush, log piles and other habitat features that attract mice, lizards and other prey.

A close encounter

Logan Mayo had a scare recently when she was walking her dog Smokey in Sandy Springs and he walked into some ivy.

“We realized something was wrong when he yelped really loud, he got really nervous and started making some sounds we never heard before,” she said.

She and her boyfriend rushed him to veterinarian Dr. Riva Wolkow at Belle Isle Animal Hospital, who gave Smokey pain medication and IV fluids.

“We typically see copperheads. They’ll swell; they’re extremely painful,” said Wolkow.

“They typically either get bitten in the face or their front legs because they’re either looking through the ivy or they step on it accidentally,” she explained.

Some cases will require antivenin but Wolkow said most of the time she can treat it with pain medication and fluids.

“Generally speaking if you had to get bitten by a venomous snake, the copperhead is the least harmful one,” Sollenberger said.

Smokey recovered and is back to his old self. Mayo encourages other dog owners to be on alert.

“Just keep your babies close. I know that it’s tempting with a leash and kind of letting them wander off but keeping them close is probably the best thing you can do,” Wolkow said. “We don’t ever want anything to happen to them so when this happened it really struck a chord.”

In addition to keeping the dog close to you on a leash, cut back ivy on your property and if you do spot a copperhead, don’t try to catch or kill it.

Sollenberger said you can use a garden hose to try to get it to move along, but accidents tend to happen when people get near a snake once they’ve seen it.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WGCL

