Hollywood actor spotlights downtown Thomasville business

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One Hollywood actor thinks a Thomasville is “alright, alright alright.”

Fuzzy Goat in downtown Thomasville was recently spotted in a feature with Matthew McConaughey.

Fuzzy Goat + Matthew McConaughey = 😍 We love seeing our local businesses celebrated! Posted by Downtown Thomasville, Georgia on Thursday, April 21, 2022

The feature spotlights shop owner Cadence Kidwell and her journey opening Fuzzy Goat.

Fuzzy Goat is a yarn shop in the heart of downtown Thomasville on West Jackson Street.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.