Hollywood actor spotlights downtown Thomasville business
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One Hollywood actor thinks a Thomasville is “alright, alright alright.”
Fuzzy Goat in downtown Thomasville was recently spotted in a feature with Matthew McConaughey.
The feature spotlights shop owner Cadence Kidwell and her journey opening Fuzzy Goat.
Fuzzy Goat is a yarn shop in the heart of downtown Thomasville on West Jackson Street.
