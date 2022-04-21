Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Hollywood actor spotlights downtown Thomasville business

Fuzzy Goat in downtown Thomasville was recently spotted in a feature with Matthew McConaughey.
Fuzzy Goat in downtown Thomasville was recently spotted in a feature with Matthew McConaughey.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One Hollywood actor thinks a Thomasville is “alright, alright alright.”

Fuzzy Goat in downtown Thomasville was recently spotted in a feature with Matthew McConaughey.

Fuzzy Goat + Matthew McConaughey = 😍 We love seeing our local businesses celebrated!

Posted by Downtown Thomasville, Georgia on Thursday, April 21, 2022

The feature spotlights shop owner Cadence Kidwell and her journey opening Fuzzy Goat.

Fuzzy Goat is a yarn shop in the heart of downtown Thomasville on West Jackson Street.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 arrested in Terrell Co. car, home break-ins
6 arrested in Terrell Co. car, home break-ins
The couple was charged with meth trafficking.
Clinch Co. couple charged with meth trafficking
The fire happened at South Georgia Church of God on Kell Road.
Tifton church catches fire, investigation underway
He was charged with meth trafficking.
Cairo man charged with meth trafficking

Latest News

WALB
City Officials Say New Apartments Will Benefit Community
WALB
MCLB Shows Support For Sexual Assault Awareness Month/Albany
WALB
Tifton church destroyed from Thursday fire
WALB
Previewing the race for State Rep. District 153
WALB
VSU students destress with K9 pup before finals week