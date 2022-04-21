Ask the Expert
Ford recalls over 650,000 trucks; windshield wipers can fail

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and fail.

The recall covers certain F-150 pickups, and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

Also included are F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks from 2020 through 2022.

Ford’s F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S.

Ford says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that teeth on the wipers aren’t the right height. That can cause the wiper arms to become stripped.

Dealers will replace both front windshield wiper arms.

Owners will be notified by letter starting May 23.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

