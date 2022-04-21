Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Best Buy launches home pickup recycling service

For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.
For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Best Buy is offering a new service to pick up your large tech items that need to be recycled.

It’s called the Best Buy Standalone Haul-Away Service.

Workers will remove up to two items from homes per visit.

That includes things like big-screen TVs and washing machines, as well as smaller items like laptop computers and gaming consoles.

Best Buy is charging $200 for each pickup.

The store said it’s the largest retail collector of e-waste in the country.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 arrested in Terrell Co. car, home break-ins
6 arrested in Terrell Co. car, home break-ins
The couple was charged with meth trafficking.
Clinch Co. couple charged with meth trafficking
The fire happened at South Georgia Church of God on Kell Road.
Tifton church catches fire, investigation underway
He was charged with meth trafficking.
Cairo man charged with meth trafficking
Fuzzy Goat in downtown Thomasville was recently spotted in a feature with Matthew McConaughey.
Hollywood actor spotlights downtown Thomasville business

Latest News

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence
Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv,...
Ukraine reports Russians trying to storm Mariupol plant
WALB
City Officials Say New Apartments Will Benefit Community
Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio is interviewed by The Associated Press...
Cuba and US take tentative step with talks on migration
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”