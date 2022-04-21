Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Babyganics issues voluntary recall of one of its products

Babyganics is offering a full refund to anyone with the affected product.
Babyganics is offering a full refund to anyone with the affected product.(Babyganics)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Babyganics has issued a voluntary recall for some of its bubble bath due to the presence of the bacteria Pluralibacter gergoviae.

According to the FDA, the bacteria doesn’t usually cause healthy individuals to become sick, but it could pose a risk of infection to those who are immunocompromised or have broken or irritated skin, like diaper rash.

The FDA says infants may be more susceptible than adults.

According to Babyganics, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the voluntary recall at this time.

The specific products involved in the recall include: Babyganics 20-ounce chamomile verbena bubble bath, UPC 8 13277 01375 4, with lot codes Y314 and Y315 found at the bottom of the packaging and contained in a white plastic bottle with a green plastic lid.

Babyganics is offering a full refund to anyone with the affected product.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 arrested in Terrell Co. car, home break-ins
6 arrested in Terrell Co. car, home break-ins
The couple was charged with meth trafficking.
Clinch Co. couple charged with meth trafficking
The fire happened at South Georgia Church of God on Kell Road.
Tifton church catches fire, investigation underway
He was charged with meth trafficking.
Cairo man charged with meth trafficking
Fuzzy Goat in downtown Thomasville was recently spotted in a feature with Matthew McConaughey.
Hollywood actor spotlights downtown Thomasville business

Latest News

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence
Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv,...
Ukraine reports Russians trying to storm Mariupol plant
WALB
City Officials Say New Apartments Will Benefit Community
Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio is interviewed by The Associated Press...
Cuba and US take tentative step with talks on migration
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”