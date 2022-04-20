Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say

The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal...
The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal was found a few blocks from the home.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By WCBS staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Disturbing new details have emerged about the slaying of a New York mother, who was found stuffed in a duffel bag.

Orsolya Gaal was stabbed more than 50 times. The mother of two was found in a duffel bag a few blocks from her home Saturday morning.

Sources said she was killed in her home by someone she knew.

Investigators are looking at Gaal’s relationships, including at least one possible past romantic partner.

There’s a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image
4 arrested after shooting firearm in residential neighborhood
The fire happened at South Georgia Church of God on Kell Road.
Tifton church catches fire, investigation underway
Miller County
Update: 1 killed in Miller Co. shooting identified, another injured
Red Speed Cameras
‘It seems to be a significant problem’: RedSpeed cameras issuing more than 4K citations per month
New plans for the Albany Museum of Art.
AMA asks City of Albany for $8M for relocation

Latest News

Former President Barack Obama speaks of the threat to democracy posed by disinformation.
Obama says disinformation erodes democracy
Former President Barack Obama speaks of the threat to democracy posed by disinformation.
Obama warns that disinformation imperils democracy
A new law targets Disney.
Florida legislature bows to DeSantis on Disney, redistricting
Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the...
Pope clears schedule for medical checks on painful knee
FILE - A waiter hangs a picture of missing 3-year-old girl Madeleine McCann on a restaurant's...
Portugal identifies suspect in probe of missing British girl