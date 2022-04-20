Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Victoria’s Secret gets first male ambassador

Victoria's Secret makes history with its first male ambassador.
Victoria's Secret makes history with its first male ambassador.(Source: Instagram/darrenbarnet/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Victoria’s Secret brand has its first male ambassador.

Darren Barnet, an actor and producer best known for his role in the Netflix series, “Never Have I Ever,” will promote Pink’s gender-free collection and participate in the launch of its fleece shirt jacket.

Barnet will also be part of the company’s Mental Health Awareness Month events, including an Instagram live conversation.

The company said this move is part of its overall focus on inclusivity.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image
4 arrested after shooting firearm in residential neighborhood
The fire happened at South Georgia Church of God on Kell Road.
Tifton church catches fire, investigation underway
Miller County
Update: 1 killed in Miller Co. shooting identified, another injured
Red Speed Cameras
‘It seems to be a significant problem’: RedSpeed cameras issuing more than 4K citations per month
New plans for the Albany Museum of Art.
AMA asks City of Albany for $8M for relocation

Latest News

Former President Barack Obama speaks of the threat to democracy posed by disinformation.
Obama says disinformation erodes democracy
Former President Barack Obama speaks of the threat to democracy posed by disinformation.
Obama warns that disinformation imperils democracy
A new law targets Disney.
Florida legislature bows to DeSantis on Disney, redistricting
Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the...
Pope clears schedule for medical checks on painful knee
FILE - A waiter hangs a picture of missing 3-year-old girl Madeleine McCann on a restaurant's...
Portugal identifies suspect in probe of missing British girl