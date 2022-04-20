Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Marine Corps veteran lucks out with $1M scratch-off win

According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a...
According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A Marine Corps veteran has simple plans for his prize money after winning $1 million in the LUCK Scratch-off game in Florida.

James Musselwhite has already traveled the world while serving his country; now he says all he really wants is a new golf cart.

According to the Florida Lottery, Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

He was joined by his family at lottery headquarters to celebrate his big win.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image
4 arrested after shooting firearm in residential neighborhood
The fire happened at South Georgia Church of God on Kell Road.
Tifton church catches fire, investigation underway
Miller County
Update: 1 killed in Miller Co. shooting identified, another injured
Red Speed Cameras
‘It seems to be a significant problem’: RedSpeed cameras issuing more than 4K citations per month
New plans for the Albany Museum of Art.
AMA asks City of Albany for $8M for relocation

Latest News

Former President Barack Obama speaks of the threat to democracy posed by disinformation.
Obama says disinformation erodes democracy
Former President Barack Obama speaks of the threat to democracy posed by disinformation.
Obama warns that disinformation imperils democracy
A new law targets Disney.
Florida legislature bows to DeSantis on Disney, redistricting
Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the...
Pope clears schedule for medical checks on painful knee
FILE - A waiter hangs a picture of missing 3-year-old girl Madeleine McCann on a restaurant's...
Portugal identifies suspect in probe of missing British girl