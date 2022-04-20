Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Investigation underway after man found dead in Lowndes Co. ditch

The man’s body was found around 7 a.m. in a ditch on Club House Road in south Lowndes County.
The man’s body was found around 7 a.m. in a ditch on Club House Road in south Lowndes County.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead on Tuesday.

The man’s body was found around 7 a.m. in a ditch on Club House Road in south Lowndes County.

The sheriff’s office said no other information is available and that the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2900.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image
4 arrested after shooting firearm in residential neighborhood
The fire happened at South Georgia Church of God on Kell Road.
Tifton church catches fire, investigation underway
Miller County
Update: 1 killed in Miller Co. shooting identified, another injured
Red Speed Cameras
‘It seems to be a significant problem’: RedSpeed cameras issuing more than 4K citations per month
New plans for the Albany Museum of Art.
AMA asks City of Albany for $8M for relocation

Latest News

WALB
Referee Shortage Impacting Game Schedules and Officiating
6 arrested in Terrell Co. car, home break-ins
6 arrested in Terrell Co. car, home break-ins
WALB
ABC's Ginger Zee makes electric vehicle stop in Tifton
WALB
$12.5M coming to help with Radium Springs improvements
WALB
South Georgians talk Kemp's campaign stop in Nashville