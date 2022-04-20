Ask the Expert
Controlling pests around your home during spring and summer

Stuart Sinyard empties water from plants
Stuart Sinyard empties water from plants(WALB)
By Kiera Hood
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summertime is almost here, and warmer weather means different types of pests in and around your home.

Stuart Sinyard is the Vice President of Adams Exterminators in Albany and says there are ways to minimize the number of pests you see.

Vice President of Adams Exterminators in Albany
Vice President of Adams Exterminators in Albany(WALB)

“We’ve been getting a lot of mosquito calls because we’ve had so much rain in the last 60 days and on top of that, we’re starting to have rising temperatures. This weekend, we’re going to get into the 90′s and with that, that’s a perfect condition for having a lot of insect activity. Especially with mosquitoes,” Sinyard said.

Standing water, food lying around, and overgrown plants can contribute to seeing more bugs.

“If you do have pet food, you want to keep it in a sealed container. If you have shrubbery growing up near your home, you want to make sure it’s cut back as much as it can. If you’ve got a flower pot, it’s holding water, you want to pour that out,” he said.

If the problem gets too out of control, he encourages you to get call an exterminator.

Adams Exterminators
Adams Exterminators(WALB)

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

