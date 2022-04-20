Cecil, Georgia city council member indicted in disabled man’s death

COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- A Cook County Grand Jury has indicted Cecil city councilwoman Constance Davis in the 2018 death of a disabled elderly man who was in her care.

Winfred Hardrick, 66, was found dead inside an abandoned car in the 100 block of Lawson Lane in Cecil in June 2018.

Court documents say Ms. Davis was Mr. Hardrick’s caregiver. He suffered from serious medical conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and depression. The indictment alleges Davis failed to check on Hardrick when he did not return home and ensure that he had the necessary food and water for the current weather conditions.

She now faces charges of felony murder and neglect to a disabled adult.

The indictment notes that Hardrick had walked away from his residence on Lawson Lane and gone missing six months earlier, in January 2018, and was found days later not far from the home, suffering from exposure.

Davis, 68, is a longtime member of the Cecil City Council.

The Adel News-Tribune contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.