Bicyclist killed in Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A bicyclist was killed in a Lowndes County accident that happened early Tuesday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The accident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on GA 7.

Troopers said an SUV and the bicyclist were both going north in the outside lane. Troopers said the SUV hit the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the SUV was not injured.

Troopers said impairment is suspected and that charges are pending.

The crash is still under investigation.

