Advertisement

An early taste of summer

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunshine and high clouds mixed with warmer upper 70s low 80s Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures were 5-10° higher than yesterday. A southeasterly breeze is pushing warmer air in which has kick off a gradual warming trend that’ll extend into early next week.

We’ll go from seasonal to unseasonably warm as highs rise from the low 80s to low 90s with lows mid 50s to mid 60s. With high pressure in control the summer-like warmth combines with an extended dry stretch.

Look for a cold front sliding east with isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. With limited moisture along the front rainfall amounts expected under a 1/4″. The front quickly passes ushering in cooler air which drops temperatures to and slightly below average.

