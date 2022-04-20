Ask the Expert
Update: 1 killed in Miller Co. shooting identified, another injured

Miller County
Miller County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed and another is recovering after a Saturday night shooting in Miller County, according to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at the Black Mayhaw Festival shortly before 10:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Colquitt police officerswere there at the event, and there were between 300-400 people there when shots rang out.

Antrayveous Benton was shot and later died from his injuries, according to the GBI. A 16-year-old boy was also shot and was released after getting treatment.

The GBI said the shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or the Colquitt Police Department at (229) 758-1006.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

