Police: Man charged after hitting APD vehicle responding to accident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged with hitting a parked Albany Police Department (APD) vehicle that was responding to the scene of a car accident, according to police.

On Monday, shortly before 10 p.m., an APD officer responded to a car accident that happened on the Liberty Expressway.

Police said the officer parked in the left lane with the lights on.

Police said while the officer was outside the vehicle, another vehicle hit the back of the car, “causing disabling damage.”

Veto Rhyme, 49, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with DUI and other traffic violations.

Police said the incident was forwarded to the Georgia State Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.