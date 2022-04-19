Man who sexually assaulted FSU student after following her to dorm sentenced to 20 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man convicted of sexually assaulting a Florida State University student after following her into her dorm has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Defendant Andrew Schluck was found guilty in his second trial in this case on Feb. 9. Schluck was originally found guilty at his first trial in 2017, but a new trial was ordered by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal in Nov. 2021. The panel said a recording of a call the student made to police was improperly admitted into that first trial.

The press release says the victim reported she was sexually assaulted in her dorm room at Broward Hall on Aug. 31, 2017. She told police she did not know the perpetrator’s identity, but she had met him the night before while walking home with her friend from a night out of drinking.

Schluck approached the 19-year-old and 18-year-old on FSU’s campus at around 3 a.m. and started talking to them. A surveillance video shows Schluck following the two as they entered Broward Hall’s student entrance at 3:28 a.m., the release says. The friend took a picture of Schluck as she tried to swipe the victim’s key card to get into the dorm because she noticed several “red flags” while interacting with him, the release says.

Schluck followed the girls to the victim’s dorm room, and at one point helped the victim as she walked down the hall, which the friend took a five-second video of. The State Attorney’s Office says once the victim was in her room, Schluck tried to enter the dorm, but the friend kicked him out and locked the door.

As the friend left to return to her dorm once the victim was settled in bed, Schluck approached her again and asked for her Facebook name but she hurried away. The surveillance video showed the friend leaving Broward Hall at 3:35 a.m., while Schluck left the building at 7:14 a.m., the release says.

That morning, the victim realized she had been raped and reported it to the FSU Police Department, according to the State Attorney’s Office. She told police she remembered waking up and wavering in and out of consciousness while being in pain.

The victim was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where a sexual assault examination was done and evidence collected, including blood and urine samples.

The friend showed the picture she took of Schuck to FSUPD, and the agency put out a bulletin and he was later identified. Law enforcement got a search warrant for his buccal swab. When the Florida Department of Law Enforcement tested the sexual assault kit, it found Schluck’s DNA inside the victim, the release says.

The State Attorney’s Office says the victim’s BAC from blood drawn at 10:30 a.m. was .063.

“It was further determined that Schluck (39) was not a student at FSU and had previously been trespassed from all of FSU campus,” the release states.

The victim did not testify in the 2019 trial because she was too traumatized to participate; however, she did share her testimony in the retrial.

Schluck was convicted of burglary of an occupied dwelling with a person battered and sexual battery.

