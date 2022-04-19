Ask the Expert
Man inhales drill bit into lung while at dentist

A rare medical procedure was needed to remove the inch-long drill bit from the patient's lung. (WISN, DR. ABDUL ALRAIYES, CNN)
By WISN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:06 AM EDT
KENOSHA, Wis. (WISN) - What began as a routine dental visit landed an Illinois man in the hospital after he inhaled the dentist’s drill bit. A rare medical procedure was needed to remove it from his lung.

Tom Jozsi, a 60-year-old maintenance worker, says he was at the dentist getting a tooth filled when he swallowed an inch-long drill bit.

“I didn’t really even feel it going down. All I felt was a cough,” he said.

Doctors believe that inhaling just before he coughed sent the metal object deep into Jozsi’s airways. The bit ended up so deep that normal scopes couldn’t reach it, according to pulmonary expert Dr. Abdul Alraiyes.

“When I saw the CAT scan and where that object is sitting, it was really far down on the right lower lobe of the lung,” Alraiyes said.

“What happens if he can’t get it out? And really, the answer was part of my lung was going to have to get removed,” Jozsi said.

That’s when Alraiyes and the team at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha decided to try a newer device, one not designed for removing foreign objects but instead for early detection of cancer.

Video of the scan shows the medical team was able to navigate the narrow airways, reach the drill piece and pull it out without any harm to the patient.

“I was never so happy in my life when I opened my eyes and I saw him with a smile under that mask, shaking a little plastic container that had the tool in it,” Jozsi said.

Joszi now keeps the drill bit on a shelf at home. It was in his lung for four days.

Alraiyes says he has heard from colleagues in both Michigan and Ohio who report seeing cases nearly identical to this one.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

