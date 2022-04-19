Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man held in fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

A father grieves and a community reacts after a girl is stabbed and killed by an intruder at school. (Source: KCRA/FAMILY PHOTOS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police have identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus.

The Stockton Police Department says Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder.

The Stockton Police Department arrested Anthony Gray, 52, in connection to the stabbing death...
The Stockton Police Department arrested Anthony Gray, 52, in connection to the stabbing death of a 15-year-old female student at Stagg High School.(Stockton Police Department)

The girl was stabbed several times around 11 a.m. Monday at Stagg High School and died at a hospital.

Authorities say the assailant attacked before school security and staff could stop him. A police statement says detectives believe it was a random act and are trying to determine the motive.

It was not known whether Gray had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in car found in Sumter Co. pond
1 dead in car found in Sumter Co. pond, victim identified
It happened at College Park Apartments in the 2000 block of Gillionville Road shortly before...
Early Saturday morning Albany shooting under investigation
The Albany Police Department is investigating an early Monday morning robbery by force...
APD investigating robbery by force incident
ABAC
ABAC forms memorial scholarship in honor of student killed in Coweta Co. triple homicide
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls

Latest News

An Amber Alert issued in Georgia has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for Georgia infant
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer
A community reacts after a girl is stabbed and killed by an intruder at school.
Vigil held for girl stabbed at school
FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Judge won’t lower bond for Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
Florida lawmakers will target Disney’s special district, DeSantis says