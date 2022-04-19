Irwin County seeks first title since 1997

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - On the high school baseball front, we are just over a week away from the start to postseason play.

One local team hoping to make a deep run hails from Ocilla, as Irwin County enters this new week as a top five team in Single-A public, much like they have done all season long.

The guys are 23-2 overall with 16 wins in region play.

The Indians are feeling good about where they are and the guys are full of confidence in search of the programs first state title since 1997.

“We put a motto on the back of our shirts this year that says play as a team,” said Indians head coach Drew Tankersley. “That was the motto in 1997, 25 years ago when that team won it. We know nothing is given, nothing is going to be easy, but this team is motivated and you know they realize that if we don’t bring out A game, like that day down in Charlton, you know we can be beat and we know we’re not invincible but we know when we’re playing our best baseball, we can play with anybody in the state. We’re riding high, we’re just excited to get in and get rolling, see what happens.”

“I think we all know we’re in a good spot, we’ve got a good season and I think we all know the end goal is a state championship,” said Indians senior catcher Judge Royal. “So we all try to hold each other to a standard that gets us there. To us three seniors, it would mean everything for us, I’ve been wanting one ever since we lost in the final four my freshman year, so it would mean a lot.”

The Indians will look to end the regular season strong against Atkinson County this week.

