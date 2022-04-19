A little chilly start off this morning but boy this afternoon will be delightful. Look at that we’re still at 61 at New Times. So you might need a jacket all the way through lunchtime, but it’s that afternoon that you’re going to be able to enjoy from two to four o’clock mid 60s to near 70 degrees and it will be a little breezy out there. There’s a high fire danger because low humidity in the breeze kicking out of the north at about 10 to 15 miles per hour temperatures will crash with the dry air 70 to 54 from seven to 11 and then we’ll get into the mid 40s Look how chilly we’ll be waking up on our Wednesday low to mid 40s. But if you don’t like that we’re going to like this I guess. Look at the warm building into the 80s tomorrow afternoon. Flirting with 90 By Saturday. Let’s go all the way Sunday Monday and Tuesday lower 90s Morning lows will also climbed all the way into the muggy 60s rain chances finally show on Tuesday at 20%

First Alert Meteorologsit

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.