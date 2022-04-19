Convicted killers in Arbery case to be sentenced in August for hate crimes

Ask the Expert
Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, each face a maximum penalty of life in prison after a federal jury in February found the Ahmaud Arbery’s killing in 2020 was motivated by race.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Sentencing is set for Aug. 1 for three white men convicted of federal hate crimes for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, each face a maximum penalty of life in prison after a federal jury in February found the Black man’s killing in 2020 was motivated by race.

The McMichaels and Bryan are already serving life sentences for murder convictions in state court.

The McMichaels armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery as he ran in their Georgia neighborhood. Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

