2 arrested in Warwick traffic stop turned drug bust

WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested following a traffic stop turned drug bust, according to the Warwick Police Department.

On Saturday, police said two people were arrested and charged with a number of offenses.

Over four ounces of marijuana, 67 Ecstasy pills and a stolen gun out of Dougherty County were recovered.

Carlthon Eugene Monson, 39, of Americus, and Riyod Oshay Reddick, 26, were charged.

Monson was charged with:

Theft by receiving stolen property

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of drug related objects

Possession of a schedule I controlled substance

Expired registration

Driving on a suspended license (3rd offense)

Open container

Warwick police said Monson has outstanding warrants from the Americus Police Department, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Reddick was charged with:

Theft by receiving stolen property

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of drug related objects

Possession of a schedule I controlled substance

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

Giving false name/ address/ DOB

Warwick police said Reddick has outstanding warrants from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

