2 arrested in Warwick traffic stop turned drug bust
WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested following a traffic stop turned drug bust, according to the Warwick Police Department.
On Saturday, police said two people were arrested and charged with a number of offenses.
Over four ounces of marijuana, 67 Ecstasy pills and a stolen gun out of Dougherty County were recovered.
Carlthon Eugene Monson, 39, of Americus, and Riyod Oshay Reddick, 26, were charged.
Monson was charged with:
- Theft by receiving stolen property
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of drug related objects
- Possession of a schedule I controlled substance
- Expired registration
- Driving on a suspended license (3rd offense)
- Open container
Warwick police said Monson has outstanding warrants from the Americus Police Department, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Reddick was charged with:
- Theft by receiving stolen property
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Possession of drug related objects
- Possession of a schedule I controlled substance
- Obstruction of a law enforcement officer
- Giving false name/ address/ DOB
Warwick police said Reddick has outstanding warrants from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
