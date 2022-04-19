Ask the Expert
2 arrested in Warwick traffic stop turned drug bust

On Saturday, police said two people were arrested and charged with a number of offenses. Over four ounces of marijuana, 67 Ecstasy pills and and a stolen gun out of Dougherty County were recovered.(Source: Warwick Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested following a traffic stop turned drug bust, according to the Warwick Police Department.

On Saturday, police said two people were arrested and charged with a number of offenses.

Over four ounces of marijuana, 67 Ecstasy pills and a stolen gun out of Dougherty County were recovered.

Carlthon Eugene Monson, 39, of Americus, and Riyod Oshay Reddick, 26, were charged.

Monson was charged with:

  • Theft by receiving stolen property
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of drug related objects
  • Possession of a schedule I controlled substance
  • Expired registration
  • Driving on a suspended license (3rd offense)
  • Open container

Warwick police said Monson has outstanding warrants from the Americus Police Department, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Reddick was charged with:

  • Theft by receiving stolen property
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of drug related objects
  • Possession of a schedule I controlled substance
  • Obstruction of a law enforcement officer
  • Giving false name/ address/ DOB

Warwick police said Reddick has outstanding warrants from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

