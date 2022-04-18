Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, families and guests were invited to partake in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll event.
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the first time since 2019, thousands of kids descended on the White House South Lawn for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. The puns were back in full force this year as well. This year’s theme was “eggucation.”

The White House Easter Egg Roll rolled back in 2022 with an emphasis on kids and learning.

“There are so many fun opportunities to learn around us every day,” said First Lady Jill Biden at the event.

Juliana Urtubey, the National Teacher of the Year and a guest at the event, said kids are more interested in the message when it comes from President Joe Biden, Jimmy Fallon, and a host of kid-friendly characters.

“We learn best when we see things that get us excited, that keep us motivated, things that make us feel good about ourselves,” said Urtubey.

Physical education was also emphasized. Kids had the chance to learn from professional athletes such as Indiana Fever player Chelsey Perry.

“Knowing that I was once in their shoes, where I started, I started playing when I was six years old,” Perry said. “So just looking at these little kiddos trying to shoot the ball up, I was once there.”

But you can’t have an easter egg roll without the eggs.

Alabama Poultry and Egg Association spokesman Caleb Hicks volunteered at the event. He said American farmers donated 100,000 eggs.

“With everything that’s been shut down the past two years, it’s really great to be back out and doing things again in the public,” Hicks said.

The White House expected about 30,000 people attended the event.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in car found in Sumter Co. pond
1 dead in car found in Sumter Co. pond, victim identified
Ja'kobe Andrews mug
APD: Search for arson and burglary suspect still ongoing
ABAC
ABAC forms memorial scholarship in honor of student killed in Coweta Co. triple homicide
The "X" For Boys is an organization aimed at developing young boys
The ‘‘X’’ For Boys gives away $3,000 of free gas
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, 83rd and incumbent
Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency as supply chain woes continue

Latest News

On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp, along with First Lady Marty Kemp, legislators, and other guests,...
Gov. Kemp signs legislation supporting Georgia’s ag industry
Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capital on April 11, 2022.
Ga. elections chief finds 1,634 noncitizen voting attempts
Georgia could potentially have split U.S. senators, Republicans looking to unseat Warnock
Georgia could potentially have split U.S. senators, Republicans looking to unseat Warnock
WALB
Previewing the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Georgia
Sine Die day is the last day legislators can vote to pass or fail certain bills.
Several Georgia legislation up for vote on last day of session