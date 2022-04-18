Valdosta church prepares 1K buckets for Ukraine humanitarian relief

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A donation drive is underway at a church that is trying to help people in Ukraine who’ve been cut off from supplies.

Buckets on top of buckets can be seen inside the Central Avenue Church of Christ as people in the community have donated tons of supplies to fill up each bucket for refugees.

The goal is to fill 1,000 buckets.

The church received 1,000 empty buckets from a local donor and is working to fill them up with supplies. (WALB)

“We’re hoping by the first of May to have this finished up. After the first week of May, we’ll see what happens. But the Lord is blessing us very much,” John Klimko, minister at Central Avenue Church of Christ, said.

Essential supplies that will fill each bucket include hygiene products, kitchenwares, batteries and flashlights – and even the buckets they came in. All of which Klimko said will be put to good use.

“Many of these people will be living out of the buckets and therefore, it’s air-tight, water-tight and they can use it to sit at as a table if they’re eating and they can even use it to sit at as far as a place of rest,” he said.

Essential supplies have been donated from all over, even from out of state. (WALB)

Once the buckets are filled with supplies, all of them will be transported to Nashville, Tenn. through a collaboration with Healing Hands International. From there, they will be shipped to Ukraine or refugees in Poland.

Klimko said none of the church’s efforts wouldn’t be possible without those who have donated.

“It is very humbling to see the outpouring of love from people who are interested in this cause, who are concerned about the people of Ukraine. We’ve had people from here in the community, people in the state, people from out of state all across the country who have said they want to be a part of this,” he said.

John Llimko, minister at Central Avenue Church of Christ, is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community. (WALB)

Klimko said anyone can volunteer for packing days, which are April 24 and 27. Anyone can also donate physical or monetary donations.

“We just pray that lives will be blessed not only from giving, we know they will, but also from the receiving side of it too,” he said.

Anyone looking to get involved should call the church at (229) 242-6115 or visit their Facebook page here.

