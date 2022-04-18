Valdosta autism group ends awareness month in celebration

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Autism Awareness Month is coming to an end but an autism support group is aiming to end the month in a huge way.

The Family Autism Support Team, also known as FAST, hosts autism events year-round but none that will compare to the one that will close out the month of April.

This year, FAST President Tori Pittman plans to end the month in the celebration by taking 20-30 families impacted by autism to Wild Adventures for a fun day on April 23.

“It’s important, I think, to provide something that’s uplifting and exciting and just kind of celebrates who our kids are,” Pittman said.

Each family will get a chance to spend a day at Wild Adventures free of charge and get a sensory-friendly goody bag. Pittman said the message behind the fun day is getting to celebrate every unique kid diagnosed with autism.

“I think it helps knowing that you’re coming into a whole community, a big one, with people, with kids with autism. Because you’re more likely to, even if five people don’t know what you’re going through, somebody there is going to understand,” she said.

Pittman added that it’s important for the community to get involved by becoming educated.

“With a disorder that is so social in nature, I think it’s important for the community to realize what they might be dealing with because some of these kids scream in public because they can’t handle the noise or they avoid eye contact. That’s a huge one and a lot of people take that as disrespect,” she said.

