Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Large alligator saunters through Florida neighborhood

Deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before making its way into a lake. (SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before making its way into a community lake.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies took the video Sunday morning in Venice.

They estimate the gator to be about 10 feet long. The sheriff’s office notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They also warned neighbors to be on alert because the alligator sauntered down to Harrington Lake to take an Easter morning swim.

Venice is south of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in car found in Sumter Co. pond
1 dead in car found in Sumter Co. pond, victim identified
Ja'kobe Andrews mug
APD: Search for arson and burglary suspect still ongoing
ABAC
ABAC forms memorial scholarship in honor of student killed in Coweta Co. triple homicide
The "X" For Boys is an organization aimed at developing young boys
The ‘‘X’’ For Boys gives away $3,000 of free gas
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, 83rd and incumbent
Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency as supply chain woes continue

Latest News

FILE - Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
AP source: Kimberly Guilfoyle meets with Jan. 6 committee
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Zelenskky: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Matthew Butler, who spent 27 years in the Army, holds a 2014 photograph of himself during his...
‘Magic mushrooms’ for therapy? Vets help sway conservatives