Drier and cooler into mid week.
All right we're beginning this morning with some wet conditions but those showers and storms heavy rainfall lots of lightning departing our area and by most of
By Chris Zelman
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We are beginning this morning with some wet conditions but those showers and storms heavy rainfall lots of lightning departing our area and by most of us will be dry by around 11am. So cloudy to mostly cloudy from from seven to 1165 to 7478. Partly cloudy 3pm here on a Monday sunshine to end the day will still be in the upper 70s at 7pm. But will cool down tonight with clear skies going from the mid 70s down to right around 50 degrees and temperatures will be cooler than average for about a day or two and then here comes the warmth. Here comes the heat. 90 Plus starting Sunday on into Monday. There’s summer and we’ll be there probably. Oh you know through September. That’s how we do it here. It sounds good. But it will be chilly Wednesday morning mid 40s All the way in the mid 60s this weekend. Rain chances are down to nothing.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

