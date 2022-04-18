ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Well the frontal system that brought us the opportunity for showers and thunderstorms earlier this morning has now moved out of the area. This will lead to gradually clearing skies. The forecast for tonight is mostly clear skies with lows down into the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll also be seeing winds being fairly breezy out of the north northwest up to near 5 to 10 miles an hour, with gusts even higher near 28 miles per hour. This is due to a high-pressure system that will be pushing in and providing us with the pressure gradient that will tighten to allow for stronger winds. Now moving on into Tuesday will keep more sunshine in the area so you don’t have to worry about any more showers in the area. We’ll have highs climbing into the lower 70s So it’s not going to be hot just yet but things will be changing as we go later into the week. Now, winds will stay fairly breezy at this time with wind gusts being near 25 miles per hour. And that will continue until we go throughout the evening. On your Tuesday. Those then will be getting down into the middle 40s By Tuesday night going on into Wednesday morning. Now on Wednesday, the 80s are back those 80s Will trend onward throughout the rest of the workweek and into the next weekend where we could even see some 90s being possible. There will be no shower chances during this period over the next several days. But we could be seeing one opportunity for a raindrop to appear starting next Monday going on into Tuesday.

