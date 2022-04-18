Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

FIRST ALERT: Sunshine is coming along with warmer highs in the next few days.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Well the frontal system that brought us the opportunity for showers and thunderstorms earlier this morning has now moved out of the area. This will lead to gradually clearing skies. The forecast for tonight is mostly clear skies with lows down into the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll also be seeing winds being fairly breezy out of the north northwest up to near 5 to 10 miles an hour, with gusts even higher near 28 miles per hour. This is due to a high-pressure system that will be pushing in and providing us with the pressure gradient that will tighten to allow for stronger winds. Now moving on into Tuesday will keep more sunshine in the area so you don’t have to worry about any more showers in the area. We’ll have highs climbing into the lower 70s So it’s not going to be hot just yet but things will be changing as we go later into the week. Now, winds will stay fairly breezy at this time with wind gusts being near 25 miles per hour. And that will continue until we go throughout the evening. On your Tuesday. Those then will be getting down into the middle 40s By Tuesday night going on into Wednesday morning. Now on Wednesday, the 80s are back those 80s Will trend onward throughout the rest of the workweek and into the next weekend where we could even see some 90s being possible. There will be no shower chances during this period over the next several days. But we could be seeing one opportunity for a raindrop to appear starting next Monday going on into Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in car found in Sumter Co. pond
1 dead in car found in Sumter Co. pond, victim identified
The Albany Police Department is investigating an early Monday morning robbery by force...
APD investigating robbery by force incident
It happened at College Park Apartments in the 2000 block of Gillionville Road shortly before...
Early Saturday morning Albany shooting under investigation
ABAC
ABAC forms memorial scholarship in honor of student killed in Coweta Co. triple homicide
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls

Latest News

WALB Weather Forecast 04/18/22
WALB Weather Forecast 04/18/22
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather