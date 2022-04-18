Early Saturday morning Albany shooting under investigation

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Albany is under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

It happened at College Park Apartments in the 2000 block of Gillionville Road shortly before 4:30 a.m.

People at the apartment complex told police they heard men arguing and several shots were fired.

“Rounds struck windows, doors, and walls. Several .223 rounds were found on the scene,” police said in a release.

APD officials said there were no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

