City of Albany in talks of purchasing YMCA Sports Park

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - At the time, the City of Albany’s recreation activities are limited, leaving residents wanting more for the area.

On Monday, WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with Albany Mayor Bo Dorough in regard to a proposal to buy the Albany Area YMCA Sports Park.

“Mr. Mayor, the YMCA has approached you about the city buying the Sports Park on Gillionville Road. It’s just a talk about now, but this is something that the city is thinking about, coming out of the pandemic,” Wallace said.

“Yes, Jim. The public is very dissatisfied with the quality of our facilities and our limited programs. Unfortunately, the city has cut back on recreation in the last 20 years and we are committed to reversing that trend. We want to expand our recreational programs and renovate or replace our existing facilities,” said Mayor Dorough. “And one opportunity that has presented itself recently is the possibility of acquiring the YMCA Sportspark. It’s 50 acres, and already has four baseball fields, four soccer fields, two smaller soccer fields, a gymnastics building, a pool, and restrooms. Of course, the property needs some work but it would be significantly less expensive than acquiring property. And we could continue to utilize that property for recreational purposes and hopefully in conjunction with the YMCA.”

“And the YMCA came to the city with this proposal. Obviously, recreation is something, coming out of the pandemic, recreation is very much vital to this city,” said Wallace.

“Obviously one of the main causes of the health disparity, as we have seen and the bad outcomes during the pandemic were, so many of us are not in good physical shape. And we want to improve, but also modernize the existing recreation facilities. In other words, we want to put a fitness center in each of our community centers. So that adults who are not going to play youth baseball, who is not going to play soccer, have a place where they can come get on a treadmill, get on a stationary bike, exercise and hopefully improve their health,” Dorough said.

“So this is something you are proposing. What are the chances of it taking fruit?”

“We’re just in the discussion stage now, but we tried to involve the county. We hope the county would contribute. Also, be involved in the operation of the Sports Park. The one thing, our youth baseball has always been managed by volunteers, by parents. And so many people in northwest Albany involved in the program have repeatedly urged the city to acquire some property where you could have multiple baseball fields. This is a perfect opportunity for that,” Dorough replied.

