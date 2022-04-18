APD investigating robbery by force incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating an early Monday morning robbery by force incident.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to an apartment in the 800 block of Willie Pitts Drive.

The victim told police he was in bed when two men dressed all in black kicked in his front door. The victim told police that one of them grabbed him while the other took items from the apartment.

The victim’s driver’s license, bank card, $250 in cash and keys were taken, according to APD.

APD officials said no weapons were used during the incident.

There are no known suspects at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.