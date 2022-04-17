ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We will continue the opportunity for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front passes through the area into Monday morning. Now with some of these storms this evening, we could be seeing a slight severe threat. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail. Now, we’ll see some of this kind of come to an end as we go on into late Monday morning, but you can expect showers and thunderstorms to last throughout Sunday night. After the frontal system passes, winds will be picking up out of the northwest up to 10 to 15 miles an hour. Temperatures for tonight will be dropping down into the mid-60s and then for tomorrow, we could be seeing upper 70s to near low 80s for highs heading into the rest of the week. We will then see a high-pressure system dominate the area. This will keep us nice and dry throughout the period. Tuesday will be one of the coolest days with highs mainly sitting in the 70s with lows getting down into the upper 40s and low 50s. But as we get closer toward Wednesday, we’ll see things start changing as we will be seeing highs going right back into the 80s. Those 80s will also feature plenty of sunshine out there and we will be seeing an opportunity for a couple of 90-degree days possible by next weekend. We do need more rainfall because we are still well behind for the year and the season.

