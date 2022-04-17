Edison Community Day aims to keep kids out of trouble

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - Residents in the city of Edison are hoping to unite their community and spread positivity.

“Community Day” was aimed at bringing people together in Calhoun County and exposing them to their neighbors and local vendors in a safe environment. Events like this are an uncommon type of event for Edison.

The even had a DJ, bouncy bounce, and inflatable slide (WALB)

“It’s an event for the community because it helps bring all of the people together. Keep us, keep the kids safe,” Carlton Ken, event attendee, said.

Ken said on a normal weekend, there isn’t much for him and his friends to do in Edison. Events like Community Day give him and his friends a public area to hang out.

That is part of what “Help Us, Help You”, a non-profit group, is trying to do.

Help Us, Help You is a group aimed to lower crime rates by engaging the community (WALB)

“There’s a lot of things going on like gangs and violence and just a bunch of negativity in the area. We wanted to come together to put something together for the community,” Tia Ingram, Help Us, Help You member said.

Ingram said it was important to have the event on Easter weekend because Easter is a time for families and communities to come together.

“We’re pushing for a little more than annual if it’s God’s will, but we’ll just say first of many,” Ingram said.

Ingram hopes the Lion’s Club in Edison will continue to have its facility available.

“We are grateful to have used this establishment today, so we appreciate the entire city of Edison for doing so. They let us use it as a freebee today,” Ingram said.

