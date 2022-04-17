ASU women’s basketball team host tryouts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State’s women’s basketball team had tryouts today.

There were 28 ladies from various areas.

Some are current students at ASU, some were from other areas in Southwest Georgia, they even had some from North Carolina show up, and a 40 year old woman.

Head coach Robert Skinner had the ladies do drills and compete.

“Just to give people the opportunity to play on the team. We really feel like we have a really good nucleus with people coming back. We got a couple of kids through recruiting this year that we feel like we have a good nucleus and you may never know might find a diamond in the rough, someone out here may stand out and we may have the opportunity to put that person up. I definitely seen some. With the group we have here I’m sure we’ll pick one or two out of this group” said Skinner.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.