APD: Search for arson and burglary suspect still ongoing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is still searching for an arson and burglary suspect that has been reported in multiple incidents, according to the agency.

On April 16, officers responded to the 200 Block of North Carroll Street in reference to arson. Police said The victim stated that the suspect Ja’Kobe Andrews intentionally set her gold 2010 Hyundai Elantra on fire.

The victim’s home security cameras showed Andrews pouring gas onto the hood of her vehicle and then setting it on fire.

The victim stated that the suspect sent Facebook messages threatening to burn her car down. The victim’s daughter stated that Andrews also sent her messages advising he was going to set her grandmother’s house on fire next and kill her mother.

The suspect left on foot before officers could arrive. While officers checked the area, they found a stolen U-Haul truck, parked in the 1800 Block of Sycamore Ct.

The vehicle was originally reported stolen by the Dekalb County Police Department, and Andrews was listed as the suspect.

This incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has any credible information on the whereabouts of Andrews, please call Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS or contact an investigator at 229-431-2100.

