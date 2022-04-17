1 dead in car found in Sumter Co. pond

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Fire Department confirmed that one is dead after receiving a call about a submerged car.

On Sunday, officials received a call at 11:15 a.m. about a car that was found off the roadway in a pond located on Highway 27 East on District Line Road.

When fire and rescue arrived on the scene, they found a car submerged. Officials said they are unsure of how long the car had been there.

The Sumter County Fire and Rescue Dive Team was then called to the scene to remove the car from the lake. They later confirmed there was someone inside the car.

The investigation has been turned over to the Georgia State Patrol, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

