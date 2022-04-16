The ‘‘X’’ For Boys gives away $3,000 of free gas

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Prices at the pump have been going down slowly, but has still been an issue for many people.

According to triple A’s website, the average cost for gas is now $3.70 per gallon, down from a peak of $4.30 in March.

On Saturday, The ‘‘X’’ For Boys were hoping to ease the pain at the pump by giving away $3,000 worth of free gas. The initial amount for the gas giveaway was going to be $2,000, but King Randall, founder of the “X” for boys, said he didn’t want to turn people away, so he increased it by another $1,000.

Randall also said he didn’t just do the giveaway for the community but also for the kids in his program to teach them that it’s important to give back.

“One of our core principles is to teach them the law of giving and receiving,” Randall said.

Randall said the community service project made a big difference to those who got their $40 in free gas as he once had problems filling his gas tank.

“I used to be one of those people who had only seven bucks and was trying to find gas. So, I know this gas will help a lot of parents bring their kids to school, whatever. Even if it’s a small thing, we just want to see people smile,” he said.

Gas prices have steadily declined since mid-March (WALB)

Lovely Davis, an event attendee, is one of those parents who needs gas to transport her kids. She said the free gas will give her enough gas for at least the next few weeks.

“For me, Gas is horrible. Take [the prices] down,” she said.

Another event attendee, Dee, said she waited in line for more than 4 hours.

“It’s overwhelming, it’s exciting. People are happy that they’re getting the gas for free. That’s a great thing that’s going on for the community,” Dee said.

She also said she’s never seen or heard of something like the gas giveaway being done in Albany before.

75 cars for $40 worth of free gas (WALB)

Terrence Baker, another recipient of the free gas, said the community service opportunity was a good thing for the boys in the organization.

“It’s a great thing they’re doing for the community and keeping the kids out of trouble,” he said.

Randall was thrilled when the gas store owner was able to put on the event. He said it was hard to find gas stations willing to do it since many in Albany have a corporate office to respond to.

Randall said that even if people don’t have $3,000 to spare, they can still do something positive for the community.

“I encourage everyone to do something to make somebody smile. It doesn’t have to be this big. You can go help somebody out, wash their car, help somebody get to work, just get up and do something to make somebody smile. It’ll help make Albany a better place,” he said.

