Where economic development stands today in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Congressman Sanford Bishop gave special recognition on Friday to Albany’s Community Development Council for their role in supporting businesses in the Good Life City.

Friday marked the last day of National Community Development Week and Albany leaders said we should be thinking about community development during all 52 weeks of the year.

Phyllis Brown, a member of the council, said newer apartments like Broadway Court are signs of success. She hopes that success continues in the coming years.

“This community has been labeled as ‘impoverished,’ but it doesn’t define who we are,” Brown said.

Brown said coming off the pandemic could be a spark for more growth.

“COVID was a major setback for our community, but what it did do was allow us to rethink our possibilities,” Brown said.

Brown used newly-built homes in East Albany as an example. One development is the Villas at Broadway. The Villas, Brown pointed out, are one of their proud accomplishments with expansion possible in coming years.

“Collaborating together allows us to meet the needs of the community. Housing, the local economy, benefiting to lower to moderate-income housing, addressing the needs of the disabled and seniors,” she said.

The homes at the Villas specifically had seniors and low-income individuals in mind. Guard rails were built into the front steps of the homes and a skylight was put inside closets to reduce electricity costs.

Brown hopes this development sets the standard for the next ones.

Where in Albany is attention needed?

Video from WALB

John Hawthorne took WALB News 10′s Anthony Bordanaro to an Albany area that still needs major improvements — a grocery store on the corner of South Jefferson and Odom streets. The store was in operation before the Flood of ‘94.

Director of economic and community development for the City of Albany, Hawthrone said this is just one relic of how the city hasn’t fully recovered even almost three decades after the historic flood.

Hawthorne said the abandoned storefront is a part of what makes this particular area of Albany unattractive to buyers and investors because it suggests a high crime area. Nearby, there are also a number of abandoned homes.

“When you drove passed Jefferson Place, you don’t think about that being horrible for criminal activity. But when you turn down Odom, you go down this street, that’s one of the perceptions,” Hawthorne said.

The store was in operation before the Flood of ‘94. (WALB)

Introducing franchise businesses to the area would help turn around the economy in Hawthorne’s eyes, but he’s looking to attract more homegrown small businesses.

“Once there are residents on the other side that feel comfortable moving here, then you start to see the overall city becoming a more desirable place to live,” Hawthorne said.

To get funding for better housing and developments, Hawthorne said everyone plays a part. He wants people in the area to speak up. The city asks for feedback, but Hawthorne said not enough people in this community respond.

“They are reluctant because every five years, you are asking them the same thing and they don’t see any substantive change,” Hawthrone said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.