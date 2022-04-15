Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Tax tips ahead of Monday’s deadline

It's time to file your taxes!
It's time to file your taxes!(MGN)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Normally April 15th is tax day, but if you haven’t started filing yet, you still have some time.

The deadline was pushed back to Monday the 18th this year because of the holiday weekend.

But that doesn’t mean everything is on track. According to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, the Internal Revenue Service is still running on computers from the 1960s.

That, plus underfunding and understaffing for the agency and covid is creating massive backlogs.

“Last year, the IRS got over 200 million calls they only had 15,000 people to answer that calls,” said Adeyemo. “That meant for every one person they had to answer 16,000 calls.”

He said the best way to expedite the process is to file online.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement was looking for Harold Deshawn Alexander, Jr. in connection to the shooting.
Update: Suspect who shot at Thomasville police officer with rifle caught
The Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office needs the community’s help in searching for a...
Dougherty DA’s Office needs help finding information on vehicle, owner
Law enforcement is responding to a possible bomb threat at Terrell Academy.
Bomb threat cleared at Terrell Academy
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, 83rd and incumbent
Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency as supply chain woes continue

Latest News

WALB
Syrup City celebrates Jackie Robinson Day
WALB
Where economic development stands today in the Good Life City
WALB
SWGA hitting the road for Easter holiday travel
WALB
Flood of '94 relics still signifies slow economic development in parts of Albany
WALB
Cairo mayor talks Jackie Robinson Day celebration