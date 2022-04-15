Ask the Expert
Syrup City celebrates Jackie Robinson Day

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Syrup City is celebrating Jackie Robinson Day.

Along with the celebration, the Atlanta Braves hosted a celebration event at the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club by letting kids take pictures with the World Series trophy.

Cairo Mayor Booker Gainor attended the celebration and spoke to the kids in attendance. Gainor said the event was a big celebration for the City of Cairo to honor a local hero.

A Chevrolet Express 3500 passenger van was given to the Boys and Girls Club.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

