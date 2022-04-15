Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

IRS offers free electronic filing service ahead of Tax Day

The IRS is offering free electronic filing and tax help before Tax Day.
The IRS is offering free electronic filing and tax help before Tax Day.(Pexels)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You might not need to pay for tax preparation services this year as the IRS is reminding taxpayers of its free file option.

The IRS released tips on Thursday for select taxpayers to save money on tax preparation and assistance.

Taxpayers that earn up to $73,000 a year can get free access to electronic filing services.

The IRS said its free file option offers low to moderate-income individuals and families, especially those who don’t normally file a tax return, to prepare their own federal tax return, file electronically and get a refund by direct deposit – all for free.

According to the IRS, individuals who didn’t earn enough money to require them to file may mistakenly assume that since they owe no tax they’re not entitled to a refund. However, credits such as the earned income tax credit, the child tax credit and the 2021 recovery rebate credit can result in a refund, even if that person owes no income tax.

The agency said it also offers online guided tax preparation to qualifying taxpayers with assistance in filling out electronic federal tax forms.

This year’s federal tax filing deadline for individuals is April 18.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement was looking for Harold Deshawn Alexander, Jr. in connection to the shooting.
Update: Suspect who shot at Thomasville police officer with rifle caught
The Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office needs the community’s help in searching for a...
Dougherty DA’s Office needs help finding information on vehicle, owner
Law enforcement is responding to a possible bomb threat at Terrell Academy.
Bomb threat cleared at Terrell Academy
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, 83rd and incumbent
Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency as supply chain woes continue

Latest News

District 8 Sen. Frank Niceley compared Adolf Hitler’s experience with homelessness to the...
Republican state senator uses Hitler as inspiration in message to homeless
FILE - An oil well works at sunrise on Aug. 25, 2021, in Watford City, N.D.
Biden increases oil royalty rate, scales back lease sales
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during the announcement on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19