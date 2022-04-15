Ask the Expert
Grandmother carjacked, assaulted in church parking lot; 2 arrested

Danny Minor and Kimberly Woodell are facing charges after a carjacking and assault in North...
Danny Minor and Kimberly Woodell are facing charges after a carjacking and assault in North Carolina.(Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A grandmother in North Carolina is recovering after being the victim of a carjacking Thursday in North Carolina.

WITN reports Evelyn Johnson, 74, said she was forced out of her car by two people when she parked in a church parking lot while trying to call her sister and eat a candy bar.

A man and woman came up to her, and Johnson said they demanded she get out of her car. When she refused, Johnson said the man told the woman that they were going to take her car.

“He came back around and pulled me out of the car and took off,” Johnson said. “I thought the man was going to kill me. I didn’t know what he had.”

Carjacking victim Evelyn Johnson spoke from her New Bern, North Carolina, hospital bed.
Carjacking victim Evelyn Johnson spoke from her New Bern, North Carolina, hospital bed.(WITN)

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office later identified the suspects as Danny Minor, 27, and Kimberly Woodell, 30. Deputies arrested them Friday morning and found Johnson’s stolen car nearby, they said.

Craven County deputies said Minor and Woodell are facing charges of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony common law robbery, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony assault on a disabled person.

Johnson said she hopes to be released from the hospital soon.

“I’m just grateful to be here because I could have passed out or really gotten hurt. I just hope this doesn’t happen to anybody else,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

