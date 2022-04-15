First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We will hang on to the clear skies for a few more hours, but as we go on into the overnight things will change. There will be an increase in clouds and also winds shifting out of the east out of the southeast from 5 -10 miles an hour. These winds are significant because this could lead to an opportunity for patchy fog early Saturday morning. The late morning into the early afternoon showers and thunderstorms will arrive bringing in the opportunity for heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and even possible hail. Rain chances will continue through the evening before we dry out for a few hours overnight. Sunday morning will be dry for a short time, but the opportunity for more showers and thunderstorms will continue Sunday evening into Monday as well. The overall picture shows that some of these storms could be severe with the opportunity for damaging winds and hail being possible. This puts us under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center.

Heading into Monday, we will be starting off the day fairly wet as showers and thunderstorms continue, but we dry out on Monday night. Sunshine is likely for Tuesday - to Thursday. High will be in the 80s during the weekend, but once a cold front pushes through temperatures drop. Tuesday will contain highs in the upper 70s and then lows possible down into the 40s overnight. Wednesday will start a transition once again to warmer temperatures in the 80s and will continue into the later part of the week.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.