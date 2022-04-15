Ask the Expert
Editorial: Easter an example of how actions speak louder than words

Editorial: Easter an example of how actions speak louder than words
By Bruce Austin
Updated: 11 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Easter is and always will be one of the best examples of how actions speak louder than words.

A phrase tossed around, but on a Friday, thousands of years ago, Jesus placed an exclamation mark to what it means to give everything for someone else — and he barely spoke a word while doing so. He sought no credit and looked to forgive others all at the same time while sacrificing himself for you and me.

One of his most memorable teachings, to me, is when he was asked, “which is the greatest commandment?” We automatically think it must be one of the 10, complicating things.

Not Jesus, he narrowed it down to two.

Love the Lord with all your heart, soul, and mind. The second is to love others as much as you love yourself (Matthew 22:36-39).

Easter is a reminder of that love. And the cross is a reminder, to me, of how true actions speak much louder than words. It’s also a perfect example and reminder of how we need to love and forgive others. And in this day and time, wow, what a difference that would make.

