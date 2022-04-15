APD, Phoebe working together to stop rise of infant deaths

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders are raising awareness after a recent infant death that was caused by improper sleeping.

Officials said this is the fourth death of this kind since the year started.

“If they’re in that pillow or if they’re in that blanket, I understand that stuffed animal is so cozy to them. However, they may not understand, ‘oh, I’m having trouble breathing right now and I may need to roll over,’” said Sgt. Kalandria Peterson-Kearney, with the Albany Police Department (APD).

Both APD and Phoebe said they understand babies will cry and want to be next to their parents in bed, but there could be a time a parent is exhausted after a long day and accidentally roll on the baby and kill them.

Albany Police Department's Cpl. Jasmine Anderson said there should not be any hazardous items in a baby's crib or bassinet when they're going to sleep. (WALB)

The other cause for concern is items in their crib or bassinet.

“When we say alone, we mean no toys, no blankets, nothing in the cribs or anything that could be perceived as hazardous,” said Cpl. Jasmine Anderson with APD.

Phoebe officials said between 2-6 months is a critical time period for an infant.

So the ABCs rule, which is alone, on their back, and in the crib, is something they believe all parents should follow or their child could be a part of SIDS, sudden infant death syndrome.

“All infants’ death is a tragedy. Regardless of the situation. But it’s a bigger, harder pill to swallow when you look at a perfect child who passed away — especially when you know it was preventable” Grace Davis, a medical director at Phoebe, said.

Albany Police Department's Sgt. Kalandria Peterson-Kearney, left, and Phoebe Medical Director Grace Davis, right, spoke on the importance of safety when an infant is sleeping. (WALB)

APD has broachers available on the ABCs of safe sleep if parents need more details.

“We’re also doing a safe to sleep campaign which provides materials, as well as vehicle decals and decals placed around the house just to remind you,” said Peterson-Kearney.

