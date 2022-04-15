Ask the Expert
ABAC forms memorial scholarship in honor of student killed in Coweta Co. triple homicide

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) has formed a memorial scholarship in honor of a student that was killed on April 8 in Coweta County along with two other family members.

3 family members killed in Georgia gun range shooting

Alexander “Luke” Hawk was set to start at ABAC in the Fall.

The college is asking for donations to help fund the scholarship.

Contributions for the scholarship can be made by check payable to the ABAC Foundation and mailed to ABAC Foundation (13), 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, Ga 31793.

The family will be notified of all memorial contributions.

Click here to donate.

