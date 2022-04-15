ABAC forms memorial scholarship in honor of student killed in Coweta Co. triple homicide

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) has formed a memorial scholarship in honor of a student that was killed on April 8 in Coweta County along with two other family members.

Alexander “Luke” Hawk was set to start at ABAC in the Fall.

The college is asking for donations to help fund the scholarship.

Contributions for the scholarship can be made by check payable to the ABAC Foundation and mailed to ABAC Foundation (13), 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, Ga 31793.

The family will be notified of all memorial contributions.

Click here to donate.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.