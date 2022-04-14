Update: Suspect who shot at Thomasville police officer with rifle caught

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement was looking for a man armed with a rifle that shot at a Thomasville police officer Thursday morning.

Around 5 a.m., Thomasville police attempted to stop a van that didn’t have a license plate. The van drove away and Thomas County deputies eventually joined in on the search, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The van was found abandoned on Bartow Street and law enforcement found the driver, later identified as Harold Alexander, Jr., 18, under a house.

The GBI said Alexander fired several shots when he was being chased by law enforcement. The GBI said a Thomas County deputy fired back at Alexander.

Police were searching near Harper Elementary School and asked people to avoid the area. The school is closed for Thursday, according to Thomasville City Schools officials.

Alexander was taken into custody after he was found in a nearby shed, according to the GBI.

The GBI said Alexander was shot in the hand and was taken to the hospital for treatment before being taken to Thomas County Jail.

The GBI has gotten warrants for aggravated assault on a peace officer and felony obstruction against Alexander.

Police said there was one other person in the car at the time of the incident. That person was taken into custody.

Law enforcement said Alexander is from Texas.

Neighbors near Harper told WALB News 10 they heard nine consecutive shots and a pause. They said a short time later, there was a massive police presence in the neighborhood.

