Tift Co. Blue Devils advance to 2nd round of GHSA playoffs

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Postseason play rolled on within 7-A on Wednesday night, with the boys taking center stage.

Tift County entered this week as a top ten team and the number one team out of region one.

They were hoping to open their road to state the right way Wednesday night.

The Blue Devils played host to Marietta.

In the 2nd half, Tift County was down one.

Until Isai Mendez found Anthony Palomares who found the back of the net and tied the game up at 2-2.

The game went into overtime tied 3-3.

Late in the first period, Johnathan Salazar was up to kick the penalty, and he booted it past the goal keeper and the Blue Devils took the lead.

But after Marietta tied it, the game went into penalty kicks.

Tift was up and they needed a stop to win.

Mike Taylor came through in the clutch and helped advance the blue devils to the next round.

”Unbelievable, I’m super proud of the boys because we got up early, gave up a goal and every time we fought back, we gave up a goal late but we never gave up. These kids have so much heart and character and I’m super proud of them” said Tift County head soccer coach, Bobby Earls.

“I’m just excited, move on to the next round and want to go all the way to state this year, So I just got to keep going” said Tift County junior goalkeeper, Mike Taylor.

The Blue Devils with a thrilling win and they are on to round two.

