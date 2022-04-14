Ask the Expert
Ludacris to receive honorary degree from Georgia State University

FILE - Ludacris arrives at the Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 25, 2018.
FILE - Ludacris arrives at the Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 25, 2018.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper and former Georgia State University student Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is set to be the latest recipient of an honorary degree from the school he attended prior to stardom.

Ludacris, who attended GSU in the early 1990s, before signing with Def Jam Records, will be honored during GSU’s commencement at Center Parc Stadium on May 4.

The University System of Georgia Board of Regents approved the honorary bachelor’s degree of Science in Music Management Wednesday, citing his success in the industry, support of Georgia State’s creative media arts and law programs and nationwide philanthropic efforts.

“We are proud that Chris Bridges (Ludacris) got his start at Georgia State,” Georgia State President M. Brian Blake said. “He has gone on to become a cultural and philanthropic icon, representing Atlanta and giving back in many ways. Our students in the Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) and College of Law have benefited from learning from his career and we’re excited to honor him as a member of the Panther family.”

The award-winning artist joined Georgia State’s CMII as an artist-in-residence in 2019. In this role, he mentored students and worked with professors focusing on entrepreneurship in music and film.

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Ludacris. “Georgia State helped me get my start and I am so honored and excited to share this milestone with the world.”

The public is invited to attend the ceremony in May.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

